241119-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 22, 2024) Radio spot highlighting an upcoming event hosted by MWR Naples at the O'Rhys Irish Pub onboard NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 07:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83603
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110698925.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Open Mic Night, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.