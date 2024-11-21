241120-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 20) Regional news highlighting exercise MAREX 24 and Dynamic Front 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 07:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83600
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110698900.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - MAREX 24 and Dynamic Front 25, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.