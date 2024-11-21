AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st Operations Group’s Greatest Hits

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operations Group's greatest hits of 2024. For the 31st Operations Group, 2024 has allowed them to showcase their capabilities and the strength of their partnerships through deployments and exercises. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)