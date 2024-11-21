Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st Operations Group’s Greatest Hits

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.22.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operations Group's greatest hits of 2024. For the 31st Operations Group, 2024 has allowed them to showcase their capabilities and the strength of their partnerships through deployments and exercises. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 04:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Aviano Air Base
    Radio News
    31st Operations Group

