AFN Aviano Radio News: A New Home for the 57th Rescue Squadron

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports the Guardian Angel Operations Facility that opened Nov. 15, 2024, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 57th Rescue Squadron welcomed four partner nations to the grand opening of the facility as a testament to their mutual commitment to readiness, innovation and continued collaboration in rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)