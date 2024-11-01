Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: November 1, 2024

    JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is leading a contingent of ships, aircraft and personnel from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 participating in exercise Keen Sword 25 in the Pacific Ocean; the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Royal Malaysian Armed Forces commence Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024; and members and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard have been deployed for the past few months to the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 20:14
    Category: Newscasts
    News
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

