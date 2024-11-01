Pacific Pulse: November 1, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is leading a contingent of ships, aircraft and personnel from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 participating in exercise Keen Sword 25 in the Pacific Ocean; the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Royal Malaysian Armed Forces commence Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024; and members and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard have been deployed for the past few months to the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan.