Marine Minute: 46-24 (AUDIO)

WELCOME, SGT. MADISON SANTAMARIA WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



THIS WEEK WE ARE HIGHLIGHTING MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE-SOUTHEAST ASIA, MRF-SEA, AND AN ALL-FEMALE MARKSMANSHIP EXCHANGE IN JORDAN.



MARINES WITH MRF-SEA AND OUR INDONESIAN KORPS MARINIR PARTNERS TOOK PART IN JUNGLE SURVIVAL TRAINING DURING KERIS MARINE EXERCISE 2024 IN BATAM, INDONESIA.



JUNGLE SURVIVAL TRAINING OFFERS U.S. AND INDONESIAN MARINES TO SYNERGIZE THEIR EXPERIENCE TO SURVIVE IN AUSTERE ENVIRONMENTS AND BUILD CAMARADERIE.



MRF-SEA WILL CONTINUE THEIR DEPLOYMENT AND TRAINING ALONGSIDE PARTNERS AND ALLIES IN THE REGION UNTIL MARCH 2025.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY SGT. ANGELA WILCOX



FEATURING COMBAT MARKSMANSHIP COACH, CPL. GRECIA TIERRAFRIA, WITH 4TH MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP, U.S. MARINE CORPS FORCES RESERVE CHECKING A JORDANIAN SOLDIER’S RIFLE OPTICS.



THIS WAS PART OF AN ALL-FEMALE MARKSMANSHIP SUBJECT MATTER EXPERT EXCHANGE DURING INTREPID MAVEN 25.1.



THIS EXCHANGE IS PART OF A JOINT EFFORT FROM THE JORDANIAN ARMED FORCES AND U.S. FORCES FOR A MORE INCLUSIVE, MODERN PARTNERSHIP.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus)