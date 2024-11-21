Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Dodgeball Tournament

    Radio Spot - Dodgeball Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    11.21.2024

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second radio spot on a dodgeball tournament hosted by The Hall of Champions Physical Fitness Center in Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 7. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airmen Ivory Stoker)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 07:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83581
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110696556.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Dodgeball Tournament, by AB Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Radio
    Tournament
    DMA
    dodgeball
    BMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download