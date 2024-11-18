Two-minute newscast covering the Navy to Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship Nantucket and Bahrain International Airshow 2024 showcases longstanding partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Seaman Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 06:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83578
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110696480.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat - 11/18/24, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.