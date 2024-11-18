Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Beverly Torres, Public Health Nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain. This week’s episode featured discussions about Tobacco-Free Living Month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 06:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83577
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110696479.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:01
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 241120 Wellness Wednesday, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.