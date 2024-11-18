Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNewscast Sasebo 16OCT24

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Audio by Seaman Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    241016-N-TV012-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 16, 2024)
    An Eagle Radio News update for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, reporting on the 249th Annual Navy Ball held by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, on Oct. 11, 2024, at Kujukushima Flags Hotel. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 23:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83555
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110696114.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, TFNewscast Sasebo 16OCT24, by SN Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

