TFNewscast Sasebo 16OCT24

241016-N-TV012-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 16, 2024)

An Eagle Radio News update for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, reporting on the 249th Annual Navy Ball held by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, on Oct. 11, 2024, at Kujukushima Flags Hotel. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)