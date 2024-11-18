NEWSCAST 24NOV15

A newscast about the 249th United States Marine Corps (USMC) Ball and a former Yakuza office being repurposed as an elderly care facility. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
