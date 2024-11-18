Aquathon 2024

241009-N-OH637-0001 SASEBO, Japan (October 9, 2024)

A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote a "Aquathon Competition" taking place during the fall months of 2024, at the Fleet Fitness Gym located on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)