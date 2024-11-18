Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aquathon 2024

    Aquathon 2024

    JAPAN

    10.09.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    241009-N-OH637-0001 SASEBO, Japan (October 9, 2024)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote a "Aquathon Competition" taking place during the fall months of 2024, at the Fleet Fitness Gym located on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 22:25
    Sasebo
    swimming
    Competition
    2024

