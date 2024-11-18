241009-N-OH637-0001 SASEBO, Japan (October 9, 2024)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote a "Aquathon Competition" taking place during the fall months of 2024, at the Fleet Fitness Gym located on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 22:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|83548
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110696042.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aquathon 2024, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.