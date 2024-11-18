Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disaster Preparedness Month part #2

    JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    240917-N-OH637-0002 SASEBO, Japan (September 17, 2024)
    A radio interview for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote "Disaster Preparedness Month" taking place throughout the month of September, 2024, on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)

