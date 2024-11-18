Disaster Preparedness Month part #1

240917-N-OH637-0001 SASEBO, Japan (September 17, 2024)

A radio interview for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote "Disaster Preparedness Month" taking place throughout the month of September, 2024, on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)