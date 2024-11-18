A audio news piece about the Keen Sword 2024 capstone event. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 23:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83544
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110696023.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST 24NOV12, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
