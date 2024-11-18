Living in Recovery - Episode 10

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83541" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Brett describes his personal battles, the turning points, and the power of seeking help. His story is a powerful reminder that our past does not define our future. Brett discusses the catalyst that led to his seeking treatment, and how he still applies the lessons he learned to his life today.”