Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Living in Recovery - Episode 10

    Living in Recovery - Episode 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Brett describes his personal battles, the turning points, and the power of seeking help. His story is a powerful reminder that our past does not define our future. Brett discusses the catalyst that led to his seeking treatment, and how he still applies the lessons he learned to his life today.”

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 15:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83541
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110695489.mp3
    Length: 00:28:02
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living in Recovery - Episode 10, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Living in Recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download