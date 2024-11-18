A radio news broadcast informing GTMO residents about the discovery of the wreckage of USS Edsall and the Navy's Esports window. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 13:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83518
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110693110.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO News - USS Edsall Wreckage/Esports, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.