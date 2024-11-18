This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on lung cancer awareness with Maj. Jessica Meade, 86th Medical Group healthcare integrator, and Capt. Heather Morgan, 86th Medical Group flight medicine nurse, and holiday spending plans with Aura Fain, 510th Army Reserve Family Programs financial literacy specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel and Sgt. Joseph Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 09:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83514
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110692461.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Lung Cancer Awareness and Holiday Spending Plans, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.