Radio Spot - A Good Yarn at the Library

This is a 30-second radio spot on a crafting event for ages 15 and older taking place every second Wednesday of the month from 3:30pm to 5:30pm at the Baumholder library on Smith Barracks. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)