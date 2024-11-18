NEWS IN ONE Nov. 18, 2024

On today's News in One:
Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment execute a stinger missile live fire exercise with the Avenger Air Defense Missile System and Man Portable Air Defense System, Nov. 13, 2024, on Putlos Training Area, Germany.
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
