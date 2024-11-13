Da Guards - Ep. 11 Let's meet Kiel Skager

Let's meet Kiel Skager!
Skager’s military service began in July 1984 when he enlisted as an administrative specialist in the North Dakota Army National Guard. He completed 15 years of enlisted service and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. In 1999, he graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School and accepted his commission as a military personnel technician. In November 2017, he was appointed as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the North Dakota Army National Guard. Upon his retirement in July 2021, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Skager culminated 37 years of military service. Skager has been a full-time member of the North Dakota National Guard team since 1986. His duty assignments have included unit administrator, flight operations specialist, maintenance operations specialist, information technology specialist, visual information manager, Information system security manager and IT services branch chief.
