Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Da Guards - Ep. 11 Let's meet Kiel Skager

    Da Guards - Ep. 11 Let's meet Kiel Skager

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet Kiel Skager!
    Skager’s military service began in July 1984 when he enlisted as an administrative specialist in the North Dakota Army National Guard. He completed 15 years of enlisted service and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. In 1999, he graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School and accepted his commission as a military personnel technician. In November 2017, he was appointed as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the North Dakota Army National Guard. Upon his retirement in July 2021, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Skager culminated 37 years of military service. Skager has been a full-time member of the North Dakota National Guard team since 1986. His duty assignments have included unit administrator, flight operations specialist, maintenance operations specialist, information technology specialist, visual information manager, Information system security manager and IT services branch chief.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83501
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110690792.mp3
    Length: 01:19:24
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Da Guards - Ep. 11 Let's meet Kiel Skager, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    NDNG
    Da Guards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download