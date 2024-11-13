Warhawk Podcast - S1E5 - Military Working Dog Handlers

In this episode, we sit down with three dedicated Military Working Dog (MWD) Handlers from the 341st Training Squadron. Join us as we explore the unique and challenging world of MWD handling.

Discover the qualities and skills required to become a successful MWD Handler, learn about the unique dynamics of working in a joint-service environment, and hear firsthand accounts of the bond between handler and canine.

Whether you're considering a career as a MWD Handler or simply interested in learning more about these incredible teams, this episode offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of military working dogs.