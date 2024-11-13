This radio spot promotes the highly anticipated USO Holiday Show 2024, highlighting the festive entertainment, performances, and community spirits that the event brings to services members and their families.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 09:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
This work, Radio spot - USO Holiday Show 2024, by SPC Jacob Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
