    Radio spot - USO Holiday Show 2024

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.18.2024

    Audio by Spc. Jacob Jones 

    AFN Vicenza

    This radio spot promotes the highly anticipated USO Holiday Show 2024, highlighting the festive entertainment, performances, and community spirits that the event brings to services members and their families.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 09:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83497
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110690266.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio spot - USO Holiday Show 2024, by SPC Jacob Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Italy
    Caserma Ederle
    USO Vicenza
    Holiday Show 2024

