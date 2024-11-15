Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: November 15, 2024

    JAPAN

    11.15.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: At Sea- Japan, the Republic of Korea, and United States executed the second iteration of Exercise Freedom Edge 24-2, a trilateral multi-domain exercise; the Department of Defense has established a one-year Pilot Program to explore the provision of certain health care support to DoD civilian employees in Japan.

