On this Pacific Pulse: At Sea- Japan, the Republic of Korea, and United States executed the second iteration of Exercise Freedom Edge 24-2, a trilateral multi-domain exercise; the Department of Defense has established a one-year Pilot Program to explore the provision of certain health care support to DoD civilian employees in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 01:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83490
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110689578.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: November 15, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
