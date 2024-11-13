Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - MQ-9 Reaper and Friendship Day

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview regarding the arrival of an MQ-9 Reaper at Kunsan Air Base, and the 71st Friendship Day between U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force service members. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 01:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
