AFN Kunsan Radio Update - MQ-9 Reaper and Friendship Day

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview regarding the arrival of an MQ-9 Reaper at Kunsan Air Base, and the 71st Friendship Day between U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force service members. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)