The Pulse - Perioperative Nurses Week

November 10-16 is Perioperative Nurses Week! Join host Kevin Larson as he chats with guests Maj. Devin McDavid, a perioperative nurse at Winn Army Community Hospital, and Maj. Mark Spaw, a surgeon at the hospital, about what these special nurses do "behind the red line" in the operating room. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!