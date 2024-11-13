Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse - Perioperative Nurses Week

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    November 10-16 is Perioperative Nurses Week! Join host Kevin Larson as he chats with guests Maj. Devin McDavid, a perioperative nurse at Winn Army Community Hospital, and Maj. Mark Spaw, a surgeon at the hospital, about what these special nurses do "behind the red line" in the operating room. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:12
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    perioperative nurses week
    perioperative nurse

