NCO Journal Podcast Episode 79 - Soldiers Take Ownership in Summits Aimed at Solution-Based Outcomes

CSM Alex Kupratty, 4th ID and Fort Carson senior enlisted leader joins the NCO Journal podcast to discuss his article based on a new program he designed to bring Soldiers in to talk about their professional issues and creative ways to solve them.