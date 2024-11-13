Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office manager discusses winter safety during November 2024 housing town hall, Part 1

Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Ed De Leon gives a briefing on winter safety to Fort McCoy community members Nov. 13, 2024, during a housing town hall meeting at South Post Housing at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the event, residents heard from Fort McCoy leadership and received a winter safety briefing from the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office. Events like this help provide one-on-one communication between the installation's leadership and people who reside on the post. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)