Marine Minute: 45-24 (AUDIO)

WELCOME, I’M SGT MADISON SANTAMARIA WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



ON NOVEMBER 9TH, THE U.S. NAVY COMMISSIONED USS JOHN BASILONE IN NEW YORK CITY.



GYSGT. BASILONE RECIEVED A MEDAL OF HONOR IN GUADALCANAL AND WAS POSTHUMOUSLY (PAHST-HUGH-MOSS-LY) AWARDED THE NAVY CROSS FOR HIS HEROIC ACTIONS ON IWO JIMA. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT GYSGT BASILONE’S LEGACY, LIFE, AND FAMILY, CHECK OUT OUR VIDEO: JOHN BASILONE: SEFLESS WARRIOR.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. DARIEN WRIGHT.



MARINES WITH MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO LAID WREATHS TO HONOR SGT. MAJ. HENRY H. BLACK, THE 7TH SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS ON VETERANS DAY.



WREATH LAYING CEREMONIES ARE HELD TO HONOR THE RECIPIENT, THEIR LEGACY AND THEIR ULIMATE COMMITMENT TO OUR COUNTRY. SGT. MAJ. BLACK ENLISTED IN 1948 AND WAS AWARDED MULTIPLE TIMES FOR HIS ACTIONS IN BOTH THE KOREAN AND VIETNAM WARS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!



(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)