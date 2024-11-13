241112 NAPLES, Italy (November, 12 2024) Radio News highlighting Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III speaking to the media about his plan for the DoD during the Presidential transition and the Turkish Head of Navy, Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu visit to the U.S. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 10:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83478
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110686161.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Presidential Transition & Turkish Navy Visit, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.