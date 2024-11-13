Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Presidential Transition & Turkish Navy Visit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.12.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    241112 NAPLES, Italy (November, 12 2024) Radio News highlighting Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III speaking to the media about his plan for the DoD during the Presidential transition and the Turkish Head of Navy, Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu visit to the U.S. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Naples

