AFN Naples Radio News - Presidential Transition & Turkish Navy Visit

241112 NAPLES, Italy (November, 12 2024) Radio News highlighting Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III speaking to the media about his plan for the DoD during the Presidential transition and the Turkish Head of Navy, Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu visit to the U.S. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)