241112-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (November, 12 2024) Radio news highlighting President Biden's Veteran's Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery and the commencement of Phoenix Express 2024, a naval exercise in the Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 10:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83477
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110686105.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- President Biden Veteran's Day Speech And Phoenix Express 2024, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
