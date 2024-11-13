241115-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (November, 14 2024) Radio news highlighting the recent kickoff of Phoenix Express 2024 in the Mediterranean Sea and airstrikes carried out by U.S. against Houthi. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 10:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83474
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110686072.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Phoenix Express and Middle East Air Strikes, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.