241115 Naples, Italy (November, 15 2024) Radio news highlighting Fleet Readiness Center East’s induction of its first navy Cmv-22b Osprey for maintenance and humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist MC2 Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 10:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83471
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110686019.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News – FRCE INDUCTION OF THE CMV-22B OSPREY AND HUMANITARIAN AID EFFORTS IN GAZA, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naples