Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE Nov. 15, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE Nov. 15, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    U.S. service members, Tunisian Naval Forces and partner nations conduct TCCC training during Exercise Phoenix Express 2024.

    (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Madison Cassidy)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 05:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83463
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110685631.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE Nov. 15, 2024, by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    news in one
    Phoenix Express 2024
    329th ground ambulance company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download