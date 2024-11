Propel FUEL: Episode 6.1 (Truncated)

EPISODE 6.1: Trust Transparency and Teamwork (Truncated)



In this truncated version of FUEL Episode 6, we get a focused look at trust, transparency and teamwork (the ‘Three Ts’) from Ms. Diane Costlow, Technical Director of NSWC Corona Division. This condensed version of the episode is the perfect thing to listen to on your coffee break with your coworkers while you consider your next steps in leadership.



The Propel Leadership Development Continuum strives to develop leaders who write, speak and behave consistently with a heart of service to their team, NAVSEA, the Navy, and the nation. Each month, FUEL gives you up close and personal access to NAVSEA thought leaders who have been there, done that and are ready to tell their stories, ready to invest in you. So, whether you're interested in learning what leadership is all about, or you've been a leader for years, we're all on an ongoing professional journey, which requires FUEL.