A radio spot informing GTMO residents of the ornament painting event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 14:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83459
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110684378.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Woodshop 101 Ornament Painting, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.