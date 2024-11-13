Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Audio by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    "There is nothing more important to achieving a goal then having one," said Mr. Patrick Appelman, the director of IMCOM Readiness, when he visited Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Public Affairs Fellow, Bryan Lunn got the chance to sit down with him to discuss career progression and the importance of goal setting. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 17:19
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Career Progression
    Goal Setting
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield

