In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Maj. James McClain, 3rd Infantry Division protection officer, joins us to talk about all things Marne Week. Learn about this week's events, family fun and how to participate. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 15:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83428
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110681694.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
