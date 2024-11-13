A radio spot informing GTMO residents of the weekly Mongolian night. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 12:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83425
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110681054.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Mongolian Night, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.