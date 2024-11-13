Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Holiday Post Office Hours

    Radio Spot - Holiday Post Office Hours

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.13.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second spot publicizes the change in Post Office hours during the holidays at locations around the Kaiserslautern Military Community in Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 09:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Post Office
    Holidays
    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Kapaun Air Base

