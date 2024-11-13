Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain 2

    Chaplain 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    11.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    This is a PSA for the VMC chaplain corps encouraging soldiers to run with confidence and attend church services on post.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 04:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83416
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110680225.mp3
    Length: 00:01:28
    Artist DJDADEO
    Year 2024
    Genre Other
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain 2, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download