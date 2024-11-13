This is a PSA for the VMC chaplain corps encouraging soldiers to run with confidence and attend church services on post.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 04:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83416
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110680225.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Artist
|DJDADEO
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain 2, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.