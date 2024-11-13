Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refuel Radio: Introducing the Official 507th ARW Podcast

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Audio by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    On this first edition of the Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, we get our hosts: Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief.

    They spoke about their professional paths to the 507th ARW and their goals and topics for future episodes of the podcast.

    The 507th Air Refueling Wing is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83407
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110678440.mp3
    Length: 00:15:49
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refuel Radio: Introducing the Official 507th ARW Podcast, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    Okies
    Tinker
    507 ARW
    refuel: radio

