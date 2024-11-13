Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - MLK Basketball Tournament

    Radio Spot - MLK Basketball Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.12.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad and Airman Rebekah Moran

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second spot publicizes a Martin Luther King Jr. basketball tournament slated for Jan. 17 to 20 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran and Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 09:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83406
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110678083.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - MLK Basketball Tournament, by SSgt Christian Conrad and Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    MLK
    Baumholder
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Baumholder Military Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download