This 30-second spot publicizes a Martin Luther King Jr. basketball tournament slated for Jan. 17 to 20 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran and Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|11.12.2024
|11.12.2024 09:49
|Newscasts
|00:00:30
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Radio Spot - MLK Basketball Tournament, by SSgt Christian Conrad and Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
