This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Post Office holiday hours and volunteer opportunities with Airman 1st Class Arabella Zieran, 786th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, and Airman 1st Class Gavin Carruthers McEwen, 786th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 12. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 08:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83405
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110678002.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Post Office Holiday Hours and Volunteer Opportunities, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.