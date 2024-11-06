This is a 30 second radio spot covering "Storytime with Santa" hosted by Army Community Service on Dec. 3, 2024, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 05:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83391
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110674242.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
This work, Radio Spot - Storytime with Santa, by Amn Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
