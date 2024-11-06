Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Military Families Month & ACS for New Parents in the KMC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.08.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is honoring Military Families Month during November, and the Army Community Services is hosts the New Parents Support Program, Nov. 12, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 05:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83390
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110674180.mp3
    Length: 00:02:19
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, KMC Update - Military Families Month & ACS for New Parents in the KMC, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACS
    USAG
    New Parent Support Program
    Military Families Month

