This is a 30 second radio spot on the "BOSSGiving" hosted by Baumholder Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers on Smith Barracks, Germany, Nov. 7. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 09:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83368
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110671739.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Bossgiving, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.