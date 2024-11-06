Afternoon Alibi Interview with Mr. Giuseppe

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (November 4, 2024) An interview with Mr. Giuseppe, registered Life Coach at Health Promotion, to talk about gratitude, a healthy thanksgiving meal presentation, and talked about upcoming events for Health Promotions this month. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
