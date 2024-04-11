Weekly radio show featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topics included talking about traveling and leave and how your money can be affected. (U.S. Navy audio by Seaman Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 03:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:35:07
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|BH
This work, Money Matters - 11/4/24, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
