    Return with Honor - Episode 7 - Drive

    Return with Honor - Episode 7 - Drive

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.30.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    In this episode of Return with Honor, a Wyvern Nation podcast, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark sits down with Master Sgt. Kyle Case, 31st Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight chief at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 30, 2024.

    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 10:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Return with Honor - Episode 7 - Drive, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

