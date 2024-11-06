In this episode of Return with Honor, a Wyvern Nation podcast, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark sits down with Master Sgt. Kyle Case, 31st Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight chief at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 30, 2024.
|10.30.2024
|11.06.2024 10:35
|Newscasts
|00:21:50
|2024
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, Return with Honor - Episode 7 - Drive, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
